Protesters limited to site near City Hall

Metropolitan Police Bureau officers run through security drills on Thursday on a road passing the Grand Palace ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok from Nov 18-19. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Police have appealed to those who are planning to protest during the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok next week to only demonstrate at the designated site at Lan Khon Muang in front of City Hall.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will make Lan Khon Muang Square available for any political activities during the Apec summit, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Thursday.

His comments come in response to rumours of a planned protest led by an unidentified political group during the summit.

While not dismissing the rumour as groundless, Pol Gen Damrongsak said the Royal Thai Police (RTP) have not heard of it.

However, City Hall will provide Lan Khon Muang Square for any political gatherings, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry Office on Si Ayutthaya Road for those who wish to submit a petition to dignitaries attending the summit.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said his main concern is any illegal behaviour by protesters.

"Because there will be many political leaders and investors at the Apec 2022 Summit, we, as the host, want the summit to be as peaceful as possible," said Pol Gen Damrongsak.

The chief also answered a question about safety measures, saying the RTP is almost ready to welcome the Apec leaders.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau rehearsed leaders' motorcades on Thursday on the route to the Grand Palace.

Meanwhile, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote highlighted some intelligent safety protocols. One project that has gained much attention is the "Stop, Walk, and Talk" campaign, which encourages the public to help the RTP conduct safeguarding operations during the summit.

The RTP will in the coming days conduct more rehearsals to ensure all of the security measures are perfectly honed, after a request to that effect by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The summit's security HQ will open on Monday, said Pol Gen Damrongsak.