Prawit promises strong PPRP showing at next polls

Prawit: 'PPRP will prevail'

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon pledged on Friday to lead the ruling party into the next general election and emerge victorious, but he refused to divulge any clues regarding the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Gen Prawit, who also serves as deputy prime minister, told reporters as he arrived for a party seminar aimed at preparing for the next polls that he was determined to help the PPRP maintain its status and lead the formation of the next government.

Following speculation that former national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda would be one of the party's three candidates for PM, Gen Prawit said the party's executive board and members have yet to consider the matter.

Under the constitution, each party can name up to three candidates.

Gen Prawit reiterated that he would not have any problem with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha aligning with another party, as has been rumoured. Gen Prayut was the PPRP's sole candidate in 2019.

He is now reportedly being courted to join the newly established Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTSCP) after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit wraps up this month in Bangkok.

"As a matter of fact, he [Gen Prayut] isn't a party member. We invited him to be the candidate, so we support him," Gen Prawit said.

He also played down reports about a looming mass exodus of PPRP members.

Addressing the gathering of party MPs and potential election candidates, Gen Prawit urged them to put their conflicts behind them and stay united for the upcoming polls.

He appealed to them to embark on their election campaigns without delay.

Officials from the Election Commission were also invited to explain the new campaign regulations to ensure compliance with the law.

Veerakorn Kamprakob, the PPRP's MP for Nakhon Sawan, ruled out the possibility of Gen Prayut moving to the RTSCP, saying the bond between Gen Prawit and Gen Prayut was too strong for them to part ways.