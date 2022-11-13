Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn most popular choice for PM in central provinces: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is the most favourite choice for the post of prime minister to people in the Central provinces, followed by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party, according to the result of a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on Nov 2-5 with 2,002 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in the Central provinces in a survey on their "right person, right party."



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, the answers varied:



• 24.18% were for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party;

• 16.73% for Mr Pita of the Move Forward Party;

• 16.23% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha;

• 13.54% nobody was suitable;

• 7.04% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

• 6.19% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party;

• 3.10% for Korn Chatikavanij of the Chat Pattanakla Party;

• 2.05% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party;

• 1.80% no answer/not interested;

• 1.60% for Kanchana Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party;

• 1.50% for Dr Cholan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party;

• 1.35% for Somkid Jatusripitak of the Sang Anakot Thai Party;

• 1.30% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party;

• 1.19% for Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok governor; and

• 2.20% combined for Warong Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee Party); Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party); Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party); Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised Party); Srettha Thavisin; Mingkwan Saengsuwan; Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee Party); Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party); Varawut Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party); Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party); and, Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattanakla Party).



Asked which party they would prefer when voting for a constituency MP, the answers were:



• 32.42% Pheu Thai Party;

• 19.98% Move Forward Party;

• 13.99% still undecided;

• 10.54% Palang Pracharath Party;

• 7.54% Democrat Party;

• 3.80% Seri Ruam Thai Party;

• 3.19% Chartthaipattana Party;

• 2.50% Bhumjaithai Party;

• 2.45% Thai Sang Thai Party; and

• 3.59% combined preferred Chart Pattanakla, Sang Anakhot Thai; no answer/not interested; Kla; Thai Pakdee; Ruam Thai Sang Chart; Thai Civilised; Thoed Thai; Prachachart; New Economy and Setthakij Thai parties.



Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list system, the answers were:



• 32.57% Pheu Thai Party;

• 19.83% Move Forward Party;

• 14.28% still undecided;

• 10.49% Palang Pracharath Party;

• 7.14% Democrat Party;

• 3.69% Seri Ruam Thai Party;

• 3.10% Chartthaipattana Party;

• 2.65% Bhumjaithai Party;

• 2.40% Thai Sang Thai Party;

• 1.15% Chart Pattanakla Party; and

• 2.70% combined for Sang Anakhot Thai; Kla, no answer/not interested; Thai Pakdee; Thai Civilised; Ruam Thai Sang Chart; Setthakij Thai; Thoed Thai; Prachachart; and New Economy parties.



The Central provinces are: Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.









