PPRP unveils 'core' policies for elections

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has kicked into election mode, appointing a committee to drive three core policies aimed at winning votes in the next general election.

PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also a deputy prime minister, said the panel is tasked with steering what is known as Pracharath Welfare, Pracharath Economy, and Pracharath Society to help elevate people's livelihoods.

Pracharath Welfare, or Sawatdikarn Pracharath, is intended to tackle disparity while Pracharath Economy, or Setthakij Pracharath, is to build and strengthen people's capacity and create opportunities for them. Pracharath Society, Sangkhom Pracharath, is hoped to promote a sharing and caring society.

The steering committee comprises 11 members: Narumon Pinyosinwat, Surasit Nitiwutthiworarak, Suraporn Danaitangtrakul, Pornchai Trakulwaranont, Chuan Chuchan, Natthi Tinsakhoo, Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Thanikan Pongpongsarote, Charnkrit Dejwithak, Surada Chunthasutthanakul, and Parama Boonkhueng.

Three sub-panels have also been set up to manage each of these policies, Gen Prawit said, adding that all the party MPs are open and welcome to participate in helping the party attain its objectives.

Gen Prawit said the PPRP is committed to tackling people's problems and it has rolled out a raft of schemes over the past several years to help uplift people's quality of living.

"As a part of the coalition government, the party has been doing this all along whether it is a land problem, water resource issue, prices of agricultural products, and state welfare cards. We'll continue and make it better," he said.

The formation of the committee follows a party seminar last week where Gen Prawit urged PPRP MPs and members to put their conflicts behind them and stay united for the upcoming polls.