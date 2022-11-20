Police release 25 anti-govt activists on bail

Police use freight containers to block protesters to march from Din So Road to the Apec summit venue on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut0

All 25 protesters detained following a clash with riot police were released on bail yesterday, according to police.

They were taken to Thung Song Hong station after the clash on Friday morning near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok.

The clash erupted as "Citizens Stop Apec 2022" protesters attempted to begin a seven-kilometre march from Lan Khon Muang -- a designated protest site outside City Hall -- to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit was held.

As tensions escalated, riot police fired rubber bullets to prevent demonstrators moving from the area and made arrests.

A total of 25 people were nabbed during the protest.

After several hours of questioning, investigators agreed to release all 25 detainees on 20,000-baht bonds, police said.

Police said bail conditions include refraining from taking part in political rallies. They are also prohibited from persuading others to illegally rally or cause social unrest, police said.

A total of 10 people suffered minor injuries during the clash, according to the Erawan Medical Centre.

One demonstrator suffered a serious eye injury, while five officers were hurt as some protesters threw smoke bombs and other objects.

Phayu Bunsophon, member of the Dao Din pro-democracy group, was later identified as the demonstrator who was injured in the eye.

Arnon Nampa, Ratsadorn protest group leader, said Mr Phayu's eye has only a slight chance of recovering as the organ has been destroyed. The post also said that his nose had been damaged in the clash.

Mr Arnon later posted on Twitter that the group has filed a complaint with police at Samran Rat station.

The National Human Rights Commission on Saturday called on all sides to refrain from using violence.