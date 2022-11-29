Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Minister Suchart leaves PPRP to follow Prayut
Thailand
Politics

Minister Suchart leaves PPRP to follow Prayut

published : 29 Nov 2022 at 10:14

writer: Online Reporters

Suchart Chomklin.
Suchart Chomklin.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has resigned as executive and director of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to follow Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said on a phone interview on Tuesday that he tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning and had informed Gen Prawit, the PPRP leader, of his decision.

Mr Suchart said he was grateful for the support he received from Gen Prawit and PPRP, which promoted his political career, but he had his reasons to follow Gen Prayut.

It was reported that Mr Suchart is among about 40 MPs who planned to leave PPRP. Gen Prayut is widely expected to join the  Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, an adviser to the prime minister.

Mr Suchart remains labour minister.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Historical pagoda undamaged by spectacular fireworks display

CHIANG MAI: Fine Arts Department officials report that a spectacular fireworks display caused no diamage to a historical pagoda at Wat Chedi Liam in the ancient city of Wiang Kum Kam in Saraphi district.

10:15
Thailand

Minister Suchart leaves PPRP to follow Prayut

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has resigned as executive and director of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to follow Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

10:14
Business

BoI partners with FTI to promote BCG investments

The Board of Investment (BoI) has joined hands with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to push ahead with new investments in targeted industries in line with bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development.

10:00