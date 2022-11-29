Minister Suchart leaves PPRP to follow Prayut

Suchart Chomklin.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has resigned as executive and director of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to follow Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said on a phone interview on Tuesday that he tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning and had informed Gen Prawit, the PPRP leader, of his decision.

Mr Suchart said he was grateful for the support he received from Gen Prawit and PPRP, which promoted his political career, but he had his reasons to follow Gen Prayut.

It was reported that Mr Suchart is among about 40 MPs who planned to leave PPRP. Gen Prayut is widely expected to join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, an adviser to the prime minister.

Mr Suchart remains labour minister.