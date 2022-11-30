Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Three new cabinet ministers appointed
Thailand
Politics

Three new cabinet ministers appointed

published : 30 Nov 2022 at 14:47

writer: Chairith Yonpiam

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the newly appointed Prime Minister's Office Minister.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the newly appointed Prime Minister's Office Minister.

The Royal Gazette on Wednesday announced the royally approved appointment of Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana as PM's Office minister, Sunthorn Pansaengthong as deputy agriculture minister and Narit Khamnurak as deputy interior minister.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed two appointments to fill vacancies left by Thamanat Prompow, who was removed as a deputy agriculture minister on Sept 8 last year, and the resignation of the Democrat Party's Niphon Bunyamanee from the post of deputy interior minister on Sept 5, 2021.

The prime minister also sought royal approval for an additional cabinet ministerial position to benefit the national administration, the Royal Gazette said. This referred to the appoinment of Mr Thanakorn, 49, a former government spokesman and a list MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Mr Sunthorn, 64, is a member of the Pak Nam faction of PPRP. He is a former vice president of the provincial administrative organisation of Samut Prakan province. Mr Narit, 62, is the Democrat Party's veteran MP for Phatthalung province.

Their swearing-in was set for Thursday.

Mr Thamanat and Narumon Pinyosinwat, former deputy labour minister also from PPRP, were removed from the cabinet on suspicion of organising votes against the prime minister during a censure debate in parliament last year.

Another vacancy arose when the Supreme Court in August accepted a petition accusing then-deputy education ministler Kanokwan Vilawan from the Bhumjaithai Party of serious ethical misconduct in a land encroachment case.

Deputy Interior Minister Narit Khamnurak

Deputy Agriculture Minister Sunthorn Pansaengthong

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Gang used rented cars as collateral for loans

SONGKHLA: The alleged leader of a gang of fraudsters who used rented cars as collateral to borrow money has been arrested.

15:06
World

US sees China’s aggression toward Taiwan as new normal since Pelosi visit

The US expects China to keep up the more aggressive behaviour toward Taiwan it began during a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a senior Pentagon official said in unveiling the department’s latest assessment of the country’s military might.

14:54
Thailand

New cabinet ministers

The apointment of three new cabinet ministers announced in the Royal Gazette - Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana as PM's Office minister (pictured), Sunthorn Pansaengthong as deputy agriculture minister and Narit Khamnurak as deputy interior minister.

14:47