Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut wants to remain as PM for 2 more years
Thailand
Politics

Prayut wants to remain as PM for 2 more years

published : 6 Dec 2022 at 14:37

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tells reporters at Government House on Tuesday that if he is re-elected as premier in the next general election, he will stay in the post for two more years and then find a suitable and generally acceptable successor. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tells reporters at Government House on Tuesday that if he is re-elected as premier in the next general election, he will stay in the post for two more years and then find a suitable and generally acceptable successor. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that he wanted to remain in his position for two more years after the next general election, and then find a suitable successor due to his tenure limitation.

As reporters at Government House repeatedly asked about his political future, Gen Prayut said: "If I am able to remain as the prime minister, I will do so only until 2025."

It was the first time that he spoke about his political future in recent months, with the four-year-long term of his present government ending in March.

Asked for his plans before his premier tenure as premier ends in 2025, Gen Prayut said: "I will do my best and then find a suitable and acceptable successor."

To the question of whether he would join the newly established United Thai Nation Party (UTN), also known as Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Gen Prayut said: "It should have been clear by now."

Asked repeatedly if he would join the UTN, the prime minister said: "I simply haven't spoken about it. I will speak about it later."

If Gen Prayut stays as the prime minister after the next general election, he can remain in office until 2025 according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court in September concerning the eight-year limit for a prime minister's tenure.

Observers expected him to join the UTN led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, a former Democrat Party MP who serves as an adviser to the prime minister.

The UTN was founded in March last year by Seksakol Atthawong, a former aide to the prime minister. The party was formed to back Gen Prayut's return as premier after the coming general election if he chooses to go that route.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (14)
MOST RECENT
Business

Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market

NEW YORK: As the US dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.

16:01
Thailand

Prayut wants to remain as PM for 2 more years

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that he wanted to remain in his position for two more years after the next general election, and then find a suitable successor due to his tenure limitation.

14:37
Business

Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam

HANOI: South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG plan to pour billions of United States dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, state media reports and the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

14:28