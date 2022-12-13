Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prawit admits Prayut likely to join another party
Thailand
Politics

Prawit admits Prayut likely to join another party

published : 13 Dec 2022 at 15:04

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, left, and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, right, sit together at Government House in April. Gen Prawit said on Tuesday they will remain close even if they are with different political parties. (Photo: Government House)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, left, and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, right, sit together at Government House in April. Gen Prawit said on Tuesday they will remain close even if they are with different political parties. (Photo: Government House)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon admitted on Tuesday that it seemed Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would join another political party and not the Palang Pracharath Party, which had engineered his elevation to prime minister.

The Palang Pratcharath leader was responding to continuing speculation that Gen Prayut would join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) Party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga for the coming general election. Mr Pirapan is currently an adviser to the prime minister.

In response to reporters' questions, Gen Prawit said: "It would seem that the prime minister will go. He is likely to go."

Asked why he used the word "seem", Gen Prawit said Gen Prayut actually had no involvement in his Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Although the PPRP nominated him and supported Gen Prayut's election as prime minister, he never was a member of the party, Gen Prawit said.

"Whether he stays or not is his business. He has not been (with the PPRP) from the start, has he?" Gen Prawit said.

Asked if PPRP would again put forward Gen Prayut as a candidate for prime minister, Gen Prawit did not give a direct answer. He said that would depend on party members and he could not answer the question because he was only one of those members.

Asked what his ties with Gen Prayut would be like if they were with different political parties, Gen Prawit said no matter where they were, their love for each other would be unchanged.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

Alibaba's free trade hub in Thailand begins trial operation

A free-trade-zone project in Thailand, launched in 2018 by Alibaba Group Holding while company founder Jack Ma was still CEO, has finally started trial operation.

17:00
Thailand

Part-time jobs for students to help solve Phuket labour shortage

The Ministry of Labour is arranging part-time jobs for students among its proposals to solve the current labour shortage in the tourism sector in Phuket.

16:59
World

Hong Kong court delays Jimmy Lai security trial by 10 months

The national security trial of pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was pushed to September 2023 by a court on Tuesday, as authorities seek to have his overseas lawyer barred from the defence.

16:13