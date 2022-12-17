Bhumjaithai rolls out red carpet for defectors

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul and secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob

The Bhumjaithai Party on Friday welcomed to its ranks 34 former MPs who applied for membership and confirmed their intention to contest the next polls under the party's banner.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul and secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob were part of the welcoming committee that handed out party jackets to the newcomers, including 11 from the Palang Pracharath Party, seven from Pheu Thai, five from Move Forward, and one former Democrat.

They were introduced on stage by party registrar Supachai Jaisamut.

Mr Anutin thanked the newcomers for joining, likening the mass defection to piling work which would strengthen the party. He said the defections would not pressure Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to call a House dissolution.

The influx of former MPs into Bhumjaithai is widely believed to strengthen Mr Anutin's chances of being elected prime minister by lawmakers from both houses after the polls.

One of the surprise defections was Sihadet Kraikupt, an elder brother of Pareena Kraikupt, who is a former PPRP MP for Ratchaburi and a strong supporter of PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon.

The PPRP reportedly decided not to field Mr Sihadet as a candidate in the elections scheduled by May next year, despite his sister's strong ties with the ruling party.

Ms Pareena, who lost her MP status after the Supreme Court ruled that she committed a serious violation of political ethics as an MP by possessing state land, insisted yesterday that her respect for Gen Prawit remains unchanged and her brother's decision to join the Bhumjaithai Party is entirely his own.

Mr Sihadet is expected to contest the polls in the constituency she previously represented, according to Ms Pareena, who is banned from running for political office at any level, national or local, for life.

Mr Anutin also said the party made no deal with the Samut Prakan Kao Na group after Chontida "Pleng" Asavahame, daughter of local politician Chonswat Asavahame, applied as a member.