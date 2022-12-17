Bhumjaithai: Anutin only candidate for PM

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, left, embraces one of the newcomers to the coalition party at its headquarters on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Bhumjaithai Party intends to put forward only its leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as its candidate for prime minister, spokesman Paradorn Prissananantakul said on Saturday.

Mr Paradorn said he would like to thank all the politicians and former MPs who on Friday applied for membership in Bhumjaithai and welcome them to work together for the country. All of the resignations and applications that took place on Friday were voluntary, he added.

With 65 sitting MPs, Bhumjaithai is already the second largest party in the coalition government. But the largest coalition party, Palang Pracharath, is disintegrating as its members seek to improve their chances of getting re-elected by finding new homes.

“There are still a number of MPs who wish to join us and run under the Bhumjaithai banner, but they were occupied with other matters and unable to resign from their parties and join us yesterday,” the spokesman said.

“There were no conditions attached to their resignation or expulsion, but we did ensure understanding about the political situation as we are approaching the end of the administration’s term and that everyone must remain ready.”

If given the chance during the next election, Bhumjaithai would be ready to lead the government and have its leader take on the premiership, he said. The Election Commission (EC) has set May 7, 2023, as the date for the election. However, there is a chance of an earlier poll if the House is dissolved before its full term ends in March.

“We have had a clear policy since the previous election to propose our leader Anutin Chanvirakul for the prime minister’s post because we believe that there should only be a single candidate from the party with no alternative names, regardless of the legal allowance,” Mr Paradorn said.

Other political parties have the right to manoeuvre as they see fit and members of the public should exercise their discretion, he said.