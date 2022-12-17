Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bhumjaithai: Anutin only candidate for PM
Thailand
Politics

Bhumjaithai: Anutin only candidate for PM

Spokesman says more MPs still want to join party as election draws nearer

published : 17 Dec 2022 at 16:01

writer: Online Reporters

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, left, embraces one of the newcomers to the coalition party at its headquarters on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, left, embraces one of the newcomers to the coalition party at its headquarters on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Bhumjaithai Party intends to put forward only its leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as its candidate for prime minister, spokesman Paradorn Prissananantakul said on Saturday.

Mr Paradorn said he would like to thank all the politicians and former MPs who on Friday applied for membership in Bhumjaithai and welcome them to work together for the country. All of the resignations and applications that took place on Friday were voluntary, he added.

With 65 sitting MPs, Bhumjaithai is already the second largest party in the coalition government. But the largest coalition party, Palang Pracharath, is disintegrating as its members seek to improve their chances of getting re-elected by finding new homes.

“There are still a number of MPs who wish to join us and run under the Bhumjaithai banner, but they were occupied with other matters and unable to resign from their parties and join us yesterday,” the spokesman said.

“There were no conditions attached to their resignation or expulsion, but we did ensure understanding about the political situation as we are approaching the end of the administration’s term and that everyone must remain ready.”

If given the chance during the next election, Bhumjaithai would be ready to lead the government and have its leader take on the premiership, he said. The Election Commission (EC) has set May 7, 2023, as the date for the election. However, there is a chance of an earlier poll if the House is dissolved before its full term ends in March.

“We have had a clear policy since the previous election to propose our leader Anutin Chanvirakul for the prime minister’s post because we believe that there should only be a single candidate from the party with no alternative names, regardless of the legal allowance,” Mr Paradorn said.

Other political parties have the right to manoeuvre as they see fit and members of the public should exercise their discretion, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Crypto miner 'stole electricity worth B10 million'

A cryptocurrency miner running 223 computers stole some 10 million baht worth of electricity over a one-year period, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) says.

17:33
Sports

France battle virus on eve of World Cup final

DOHA: France is taking “as many precautions as possible” to stop the spread of a virus that is threatening preparations for their World Cup final showdown on Sunday with Argentina, says coach Didier Deschamps.

16:56
World

Shanghai shuts schools as Covid surges

SHANGHAI: Shanghai will shut most schools again from Monday, reverting to an element of China’s old coronavirus playbook as the rapid dismantling of pandemic restrictions spurs an explosion in cases.

16:43