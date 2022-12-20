Prawit 'sole PM choice' for PPRP

Prawit (centre): Party's sole contender

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) looks set to seek endorsement by the party's executives on a proposal to nominate party leader Prawit Wongsuwon as the sole prime ministerial candidate of the party in the next general election, said deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan.

The revelation about the proposal follows a previous statement made by Mingkwan Sangsuwan, the former leader of the New Economics Party (NEP) who joined the ruling party earlier this month. Upon announcing that he had officially joined the PPRP, Mr Mingkwan told the press that Gen Prawit had promised to nominate him as one of the party's prime ministerial candidates, which instantly drew criticism from some key party figures.

"Since the party has made it clear now that Gen Prawit will be nominated as the party's sole prime ministerial candidate, I have no idea if Mr Mingkwan will stay or leave," Mr Paiboon said.

Only Gen Prawit is suitable for the nomination because he is the leader of the party, has sound experience in coordinating the formation of a coalition government, is able to manage conflicts among coalition parties, and is well-accepted by all political groups in the coalition, including in the Senate, said Mr Paiboon.

In another development, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday hinted in an interview with Government House correspondents that Gen Prawit had actually said all that needed to be said about Gen Prayut's political future with the PPRP.

According to a source, Gen Prayut was referring to Gen Prawit's statement made at the press briefing held to announce Mr Mingkwan's defection to the PPRP. At that time, Gen Prawit mentioned that the PM was no longer with the PPRP, said the same source.

In related news, Gen Prayut's order approving Pirapan Salirathavibhaga's resignation from his post as adviser to the prime minister was published on Monday when the resignation took effect.

Mr Pirapan, who was appointed as an adviser to the PM on Dec 17, 2019, is expected to be appointed the new secretary-general to the prime minister, and his appointment will today be approved by the cabinet, said the source. The position has been left vacant following the resignation of Dissathat Hotrakit.