Paetongtarn Shinawatra still most popular choice for PM: poll

Pheu Thai Party de facto leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to southern supporters in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Dec 11, 2022. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is still the most popular choice for the post of prime minister, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll. The daughter of fugitive former PM Thaksin was followed far behind by current PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party and Move Forward's Pita Limjaroenrat, who were almost neck-and-neck.

The poll was conducted on Dec 17-22 by telephone interviews with 2,000 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to gauge the popularity of potential candidates for the post of prime minister and political parties in the forthcoming general election.



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister, the replies were as follows:



• 34.00% named Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 14.05% chose Gen Prayut of the United Thai Nation Party

• 13.25% were for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party

• 8.25% said nobody was suitable

• 6.45% supported Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 6.00% were for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 5.00% were for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 2.65% were for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Chart Pattanakla Party

• 2.60% were for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party

• 2.30% were for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party

• 1.10% were for Somkid Jatisripitak of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party



A combination of 4.35% were for Chadchart Sittipunt (the current Bangkok governor), Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chatthaipattana Party), Mingkwan Saengsuwan (Palang Pracharath Party), Mongkolkit Suksintharanon (Thai Civilised Party), Srettha Thavisin, Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee Party), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattanakla Party), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party), Pavena Hongsakula, Anand Panyarachun, Thirawat Samretwanich, Supachai Panitchpakdi and those who had no answer or were not interested.



Asked to name the political party of their choice, the answers were:



• 42.95% the Pheu Thai Party

• 16.60% the Move Forward Party

• 8.30% said "none"

• 6.95% the United Thai Nation Party

• 5.35% the Democrat Party

• 5.25% the Bhumjaithai Party

• 4.00% the Palang Pracharath Party

• 3.40% the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3/25% the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 1.35% the Chart Pattanakla Party



A combination of 2.60% mentioned the Sang Anakhot Thai, Kla, Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdee, Prachachart and Thai Civilised parties and those who had answer or were not interested.