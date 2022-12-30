Pheu Thai rolls out poll billboard ahead of New Year

Paetongtarn Shinawatra (centre), leader of the Pheu Thai family, during a party campaign in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Dec 11. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The Pheu Thai Party is putting up pre-election campaign billboards before the New Year to promote its policies which include a controversial offer of a 600-baht daily minimum wage.

Potential MP candidates will erect the billboards and posters in their constituencies across the country before New Year, said Prasert Chantararuangtong, the party's secretary-general.

He said the campaign policies would be the party's New Year "gift" to the people.

Mr Prasert said that installing the billboards affirmed the party's commitment to eight main campaign policies, which were unveiled by Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra, head of Pheu Thai's inclusion and innovation advisory panel, under the election campaign concept of "Think Big, Act Smart, For All Thais", on Dec 6.

The policies were well-received by people, the party secretary-general said.

However, the party apparently has left its controversial offer of a 600-baht daily minimum wage unrevised. Critics called it unrealistic and excessively populist.

The party said the wage would rise progressively.

Another policy is the minimum 25,000-baht salary for graduates by 2027.

In addition, the party promises to reduce the price of agricultural products and utility bills.

According to Mr Prasert, the gold-card universal health scheme will be upgraded, high-speed internet will be available in every village with a network of Thai-registered blockchains established and online trading promoted.

Also, drug suppression measures will be more effective, and the development of skilled labour fully supported by the state.

He said the party expects to be elected to office at the next poll set for May 7.

Also on Thursday, Pheu Thai asked the Election Commission (EC) to probe Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on law, for filing a petition against the party based on falsehoods.

Party spokeswoman Theerarat Samretwanit requested the probe, accusing Mr Sonthiya of submitting a petition based on false information earlier this week.

Mr Sonthiya accused Ms Paetongarn of having met her father, the fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, recently in Hong Kong in a move that could have breached Section 45 of the organic law on political parties.

This forbids party figures from aiding someone who poses a threat to national peace and order.