Opposition expects to grill govt in debate this month

The opposition expects a general debate to take place within weeks as it seeks at least 22 hours to grill the government.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Wednesday the Pheu Thai Party and opposition leader Cholnan Srikaew wanted the debate to take place later this month.

However, Mr Chuan said he will also invite the chief government and opposition whips to discuss the matter and settle the date for the debate, which will be held without a vote.

Dr Cholnan said on Wednesday that parties in the opposition bloc agreed the general debate should be held in the third or fourth week, though it is up to the cabinet whether it will go along with that.

He said each party will gather information and have their speakers ready to grill the government.

"The time for the debate should not be less than the previous one, which lasted 22 hours. This time, the opposition should be allotted more than 22 hours," he said.

Dr Cholnan also denied a report that Pheu Thai was teaming up with another party to form a coalition government after the poll.

He said the online report was disinformation placed to discredit Pheu Thai and obstruct its goal of achieving a landslide victory at the general election.

"Pheu Thai does not envisage joining hands with any party to form a government. It is focusing on its efforts for a landslide victory," Dr Cholnan said.

"It is inappropriate for any political party to talk about joining hands to form a coalition government before knowing the outcome of the election," he said.

The main opposition party intends to win at least 251 House seats or more than half of the 500 seats up for grabs, so doesn't have to worry about the 250 senators who will co-elect a prime ministerial candidate after the next poll, he said.

Pheu Thai was confident of winning the seats due to the quality of its candidates, its policies and its prime ministerial candidates, the party leader said. The three PM candidates will be revealed soon, he said.

Party secretary-general, Prasert Chanthararuangthong said Pheu Thai has so far introduced potential candidates for 300 constituencies.