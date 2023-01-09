Prayut signs up with United Thai Nation Party

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, is seen on stage raising the hand of United Thailand Nation party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, and other key party members after the prime minister joined the party at its general assembly at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday delivered an impassioned case for why he would seek to return to Government House as he officially joined the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) -- a move that sealed his position as the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Gen Prayut told a large crowd that packed the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Monday evening that he did not desire power or benefits for himself.

"I respect the country's democratic process, and that's why I'm here," he said. "I'm here to tell you that Thailand must progress with stability, security and growth. A myriad of problems are facing us, and if I have a chance, I want to solve them"

Land issues, rising living costs, injustice and corruption were some of the problems that he wanted to solve, he said.

Gen Prayut said he mulled over joining the UTN for several months, and he hoped his decision would help him better address such problems, adding that the country must be strengthened and united in order to face global challenges.

"I thought about it hard and long ... should I pack my bags or carry on? I'll put up with fatigue and stress to make things better. The international community has recognised Thailand. But it is for the people to decide," he said.

He also expressed delight at the overwhelming support he received at the event.

Gen Prayut's speech was the focal point of the UTN event, which attracted tens of thousands of people. A sea of placards with messages of support for Gen Prayut fluttered across the hall.

Before he appeared on stage, a video was played to showcase his achievements and the moment he signed as a member of the UTN, accompanied by UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and secretary-general Akanat Promphan.