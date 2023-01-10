Seksakol named as PM's adviser

Seksakol: Tipped to join UTN Party

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has appointed Seksakol Atthawong, founder of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), as his adviser, according to a source at Government House.

Mr Seksakol, also known as "Rambo Isan", has officially joined UTN member Trairong Suwannakhiri on the prime minister's advisory team, said the source.

Mr Seksakol, who is tipped to rejoin the UTN and help it win the next election, is tasked with providing recommendations and considering proposals or suggestions as assigned by the prime minister.

The Office of the Prime Minister's Secretariat has also been instructed to facilitate his work, the source said.

The former red-shirt leader founded the UTN in March 2021 to help Gen Prayut stay on as premier. In an interview in February last year, he said the party's name resonated with Gen Prayut's goal of seeing national unity and progress.

Mr Seksakol held the post of assistant minister attached to the PM's Office, but he resigned in April last year following a controversial audio leak involving lottery ticket quotas.

Chatchawal Kong-udom and Chumpol Kanchana have also been appointed as the prime minister's advisers, according to the source.

Mr Chatchawal was a chief adviser and former list MP of the Thai Local Power Party, while Mr Chumpol was a veteran politician in Surat Thani from the Democrats.

Both announced their alliance with the UTN on Dec 27, with reports saying they would formally apply as UTN members.