PM tells people to vote wisely

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha casts his votes for the Bangkok governor and city councillor at a polling station in Soi Pradiphat 5, Phaya Thai district, on May 22, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about the next general election and called on people to vote wisely when casting their ballots.

In a speech at a ceremony to mark Teachers' Day on Monday, the premier said the country remains beset by problems that have implications for the future.

The problems, he said, would impact how the country would go forward, so good decisions are needed in the general election slated for May 7.

"People should ponder carefully. It's not my place to say who is good or bad," Gen Prayut said. He was understood to refer to people's choices of candidates at the poll.

"But it is most important to act in a way that contributes to the country's strength and stability," the prime minister said.

Gen Prayut's comments came after he was formally inducted as a member of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party last Monday. He joined the party after turning his back on the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), which nominated him for prime minister in the previous poll in 2019.

The PPRP is led by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon with whom Gen Prayut has held close fraternal ties going back to their early careers in the army.

Meanwhile, Senator Seree Suwanphanont admitted that divisions do exist among the 250 senators over the possible choice of premier.

Observers feel this split could become evident if the 500 MPs fail to vote overwhelmingly for a prime minister candidate that would see their votes account for more than half the 750 parliamentarians in total. However, Mr Seree said he believed most senators would eventually vote for a single candidate.