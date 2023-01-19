Thanakorn resigns as PPRP MP

PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana delivers a policy statement in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Dec 9. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has resigned as a member and list-MP of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to join the United Thai Nation (UTN) party supporting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr Thanakorn had served earlier as government spokesman from August 2021 to August 2022. He became a list MP of PPRP in August last year replacing Watanya Bunnag, who resigned to join the Democrat Party and head its Bangkok election campaign team. He was appointed Prime Minister’s Office minister in November.

Mr Thanakorn made it clear on Thursday that he would join the UTN, a party set up expressly to back Gen Prayut in his bid to retain the prime minister’s position after the coming election.

He thanked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, as well as Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, two core members of the party, for their support for him in his political career.

“However, I have arrived at an important turning point in politics. It’s time for me to decide which party I would be able to pursue political work with to fulfil my political ideologies and aspirations,” he said.

Mr Thanakorn said that in his view, Gen Prayut is the prime minister who has restored peace and prosperity in the country and brought about many concrete achievements.