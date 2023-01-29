Prayut hits hustings as Pheu Thai rules out post-poll deal with PPRP

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to a packed gathering of supporters at his first election campaign address as member of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party in Chumphon on Saturday. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is ready to carry on for two more years after the coming election to change the country for the better.

He was speaking as a member of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) for the first time during a pre-election campaign in the southern province of Chumphon on Saturday.

"I have devoted myself to serving people for the past several years. I also promise to improve the well-being of Thais. Things will improve over the next two years,'' Gen Prayut said.

"I am here as a politician and a UTN member. I joined the party because I believe in its ideologies. I need to ensure continuity [in government projects]. I will reshape the country for the better within two years.

"I promise to carry on with the construction of airports, roads, ports. They are not completed yet. I will also carry on with the state welfare programme and the Khon La Khrueng co-payment scheme. If I return [as PM], I will improve them further," Gen Prayut said.

He said he would also ensure that low-income earners will be looked after well and he will find ways to rebuild the economy and earn more income.

"Huge foreign investments are now pouring in. About 1 million electric vehicles will be produced in Thailand and numerous jobs will be created,'' he said.

Gen Prayut said his government had steered the country successfully through the Covid-19 pandemic. "The country has now reopened fully and the economy is recovering.

"Another unprecedented achievement is the restoration of ties with Saudi Arabia after being strained for more than 30 years. Saudi investors have now invested some 300 billion baht in Thailand,'' Gen Prayut said.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said the party will not forge an alliance with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to form a coalition government after the next general election.

He was speaking during a pre-election campaign in the northeastern province of Nong Khai's Tha Bo district on Saturday.

This was the first time the PPRP leader announced his stance after previously remaining non-committal about alliances with the PPRP.

On Tuesday night, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared in a ClubHouse session in which he said he would return home soon.

He said he would do so without having to wait for parties to push for a new amnesty law for him. Nor would he have to wait for the PPRP and Pheu Thai Party to form a political alliance to help him return home, he said.