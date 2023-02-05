Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai lead opinion poll in Korat

Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra flashes an "I love you" sign at a general assembly of the Pheu Thai Party at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on Dec 6 last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is the most popular candidate for the post of prime minister in Nakhon Ratchasima, according to the result of a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

Sampled voters in the northeastern province also preferred Pheu Thai MP candidates for both constituency MPs and those on the party lists to be allocated by proportional representation. Pheu Thai and Move Forward together commanded more than 60% of the vote.

The poll was conducted on Jan 30-Feb 3 on 1,500 eligible voters of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in the province.



In the coming general election, Nakhon Ratchasima has 16 MPs up for grabs, the second largest number after Bangkok, which has 33 MPs. The House of Representatives consists of 500 MPs -– 400 from constituencies and 100 from party lists.



Asked who would they support for the post of prime minister today, the answers were:



• 37.80% for Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 12.40% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party

• 11.73% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

• 9.27% nobody was suitable

• 6.60% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 5.67% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 3.47% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 2.67% for Korn Chatikavanij of the Chart Pattanakla Party

• 2.40% for Tewan Liptapanlop of the Chart Pattanakla Party

• 2.33% for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party

• 1.33% for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party

• 1.00% for Somkid Jatusripitak of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party

• 3.33% combined for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Mingkwan Saengsuwan, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party), Chadchart Sittipunt, Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised Party), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee Party), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party), Suwat Liptapanlop, Srettha Thavisin and Suchart Pinyo, together with those who did not know or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for among constituency MP candidates, the answers were:



• 48.40% Pheu Thai Party

• 13.80% Move Forward Party

• 8.53% United Thai Nation Party

• 7.07% still undecided

• 4.73% Chart Pattanakla Party

• 4.13% Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.20% Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 2.93% Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.47% Democrat Party

• 2.27% Palang Pracharath Party

• 2.47% combined for Chartthaipattana, Sang Anakhot Thai, Kla, Prachachart, Thai Pakdee, Pheu Chart, Thai Civilised and Setthakij Thai parties.



Asked which party they would vote for among the party lists, the answers were:



• 47.60% Pheu Thai Party

• 14.00% Move Forward Party

• 8.67% United Thai Nation Party

• 8.14% still undecided

• 4.14% Chart Pattanakla Party

• 3.73% Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.33% Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 2.93% Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.73% Democrat Party

• 2.33% Palang Pracharath Party

• 1.13% Chartthaipattana Party

• 1.27% combined for Sang Anakhot Thai, Kla, Prachachart, Pheu Chart, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised and New Economy parties.