MFP vows to end '3 Por' grip on govt

Pita: Time for change

The Move Forward Party (MFP) vowed to take the "Three Por Generals" out of politics and rewrite the constitution during an election campaign event in the North over the weekend.

It also unveliled the party's potential election picks for Lamphun, Mae Hong Song and Chiang Mai.

Speaking in Chiang Mai on Saturday evening, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat said if the country is to change, the Three Por clique -- a reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda -- and the 2017 constitution need to go, as they are the root cause of the nation's problems.

The 2017 charter was drafted by "power-obsessed" individuals, Mr Pita said, before pledging to push for a referendum for a new constitution within 100 days of forming a government, to remove the three generals from politics for good.

At the event, Mr Pita rejected criticism that MFP is taking its desire for change to the extremes, saying it is the government who is steadfastly refusing to change its ways despite the changed realities on the ground, as reflected in public feedback on the campaign trial in favour of a new approach.

He said the MFP will work to end monopolies, push for law changes including the progressive liquor bill and create a welfare state using the budget taken from the armed forces.

The party's progressive liquor bill was shot down in its second and third readings in the House last year. It sought to amend the Excise Tax Act with supporters claiming it would break the monopoly held by a few corporate distillers and allow small-scale producers to enter the market.

On stage, the MFP leader also stressed once again the party would not join hands with pro-regime parties such as Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation when coalition talks start after the election.