Prawit vows to lift millions from poverty
Thailand
Politics

Land rights also to feature in manifesto

published : 11 Feb 2023 at 05:25

newspaper section: News

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

A supporter gives Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon a kiss on the cheek during his visit to Ratchaburi recently. (Government House photo)
The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader on Friday pledged to raise 20 million people out of poverty as he announced the party's policy platform for the upcoming general election.

Speaking after chairing a policy committee meeting, PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon said the party would offer voters a manifesto designed to eradicate poverty and solve land and water problems to improve the well-being of the nation's poor.

"People will face no droughts. They will have land where they can make a living. They will face no poverty. This is the party's core policy the candidates must communicate to people.

"We'll do everything to eradicate poverty. If the PPRP wins, we'll lift 20 million people out of poverty," Gen Prawit said.

According to a PPRP source, the party would continue with the existing water management policy and come up with plans to create water security in the face of climate change.

The PPRP will also carry on with land reform and speed up the issuance of ownership and land use documents to about 2 million people, as well as revamp land-related laws to maximise land use and accommodate national development, according to the source.

Meanwhile, former PPRP secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow, who has rejoined the party, said he was confident of a clean sweep in Phayao.

Capt Thamanat, who is in charge of election preparations in the North, said it was too soon to make broad predictions for the region but claimed all the seats in Phayao he represents would be retained.

Asked about Gen Prawit's chances of being the next prime minister, he said the PPRP leader was best suited to assume the role.

He declined to comment on possible post-election partnerships, saying he would rather focus on the campaign itself and that the issue would be determined by the party's executive committee.

