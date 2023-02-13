PM Prayut says he’s ready for 2-day debate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks during a censure debate at the parliament in July last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday he is ready to answer opposition questions raised during this week's two-day general debate amid reports about a plot to sabotage it.

A total of 35 opposition MPs have signed up to speak in the debate held under Section 152 of the constitution. It is the last grilling the government will face before the House's term expires on March 23.

A rumour is circulating about a key figure in the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PRRP) lobbying government partners not to attend the session that kicks off on Wednesday.

Gen Prayut said while most issues have been raised in previous debates, he anticipates something new such as the recent police graft scandals, and he is ready to answer questions.

PM's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai on Monday strongly denied any attempt to sabotage the general debate, saying the government is not afraid of being scrutinised.

Earlier, deputy government whip Chinnaworn Bunyakiat from the Democrat Party said he was contacted by someone who wanted to see the general debate collapse.

Democrat deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon said Democrat MPs would attend the general debate to maintain checks and balances despite speculation the opposition has no new information.

He said MPs from both camps should attend the debate and carry out their parliamentary duty.

Move Forward Party secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon said the party had prepared ten MPs for the two-day debate in which they will expose corruption in the police force, military, and the energy and transport sectors.

He said the debate is the government's last chance to clarify allegations and answer questions, adding he hopes government MPs will not miss the meeting and cause the session to collapse due to a lack of quorum.

Opposition and Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday the opposition would grill the government outside parliament if the planned debate cannot proceed.

Chief opposition whip, Sutin Klungsang, said the opposition would highlight corruption and security policies the government failed to deliver.

"If the meeting collapses, as soon as the House session ends on Feb 28, we'll take the debate outside. If this is the case, the government is depriving itself of the opportunity to explain things," he said.

Dr Cholnan will present the general debate motion to the meeting, followed by leaders of the opposition parties or their representatives.