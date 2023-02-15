Chuan scoffs at debate collapse fears

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Tuesday dismissed as unlikely speculation that a two-day general debate to grill the government would collapse due to a lack of quorum.

The debate, being held under Section 152 of the constitution, kicks off on Wednesday and is the last chance for MPs to directly question government actions before the House's term expires on March 23.

However, the frequent collapse of House meetings, which has stalled the deliberation of controversial bills, has raised concerns the government may use the quorum tactic to avoid an opposition grilling.

Presently, there are 419 MPs, 233 of whom are in the government camp.

Mr Chuan said that given the current number of MPs, the government commands a majority, but the frequent collapse of meetings indicates the government is not in control when a quorum check is performed.

"People wonder if the next House meeting will collapse. No one knows, but the general debate has been scheduled because both sides [the government and opposition] agreed to it," he said.

Mr Chuan said he expects enough MPs will attend and fulfil their duty in part because the debate will be broadcast. Moreover, it is not a no-confidence debate, but a session where MPs ask questions and convey suggestions, he added.

When asked what would happen if the debate could not occur due to a lack of quorum, he said: "I still look on the bright side. I don't see any reason why the quorum will not be met. The government has scheduled Feb 15-16 for the debate. It is an opportunity for the government to clarify things."

Mr Chuan denied any knowledge about someone in the government reportedly lobbying MPs of other coalition parties to boycott the session.

Over the weekend, deputy government whip Chinnaworn Bunyakiat said he was contacted by someone who wanted to see the general debate collapse.

On the lack of quorum problem, Mr Chuan said many politicians are thinking about defecting to other parties, and this is possibly the main reason why they are distracted and ill-prepared for work and do not show up for House meetings.

He said information about meeting attendance is open for all to see, and rivals may attack no-show MPs for being irresponsible during the election campaign.

A total of 35 opposition MPs have signed up to speak in the debate.

The opposition has threatened to grill the government outside of parliament if the debate cannot proceed.