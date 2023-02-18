Prayut says House to be dissolved early

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, arrives at the headquarters of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) in Dusit district, Bangkok, to preside over an event to celebrate its 58th anniversary on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday he will dissolve the House of Representatives before the end of its four-year tenure on March 23 to allow politicians time to switch parties.

"The House may not complete its term because I have to give them time to switch," Gen Prayut said after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam to discuss the scope of power of a caretaker government if the House is dissolved.

Politicians are required to be members of a political party for at least 90 days prior to the election date if they hope to qualify to stand as MP candidates for that party.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced a May 7 election if the House completes its term on March 23. In such an event, Feb 7 would be the last day potential election candidates could change allegiances.

But in the case of the House being dissolved, politicians would be required to join a party to qualify as election candidates at least 30 days before the polls are held.

But since the Feb 7 deadline has passed, pundits have been expecting an announcement from Gen Prayut that he would dissolve the House before March 23.

In that eventuality, the election law requires a snap poll to be held between 45-60 days after the dissolution.

Earlier on Friday, Gen Prayut spoke teasingly about his plans, saying: "I already have a date in mind [for a House dissolution]."

He further said he would only dissolve the House after all parties were prepared for the election.

Gen Prayut, now a member of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, insisted he was not trying to buy time for his party to help give it an advantage.

"The party is now ready for the poll. It is only a matter of time before the election candidates are unveiled," he noted.

Gen Prayut said the party would set up an economic think tank to help it, though he declined to say who would be joining the team.

Asked whether he planned to join the election hustings in all regions, he said he would meet voters in every region as a party member.

He also confirmed a report that he would be visiting Nakhon Ratchasima as part of the UTN's election campaigning on Feb 25, when he will take a day off as PM.

Speaking after the meeting with Gen Prayut, Mr Wissanu said the May 7 election date falls on a Sunday, which would enable as many voters as possible to go to the polls.

But if the date were to be brought forward, politicians may not have enough time for campaigning, he said.