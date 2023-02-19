Pheu Thai's Nattawut denies secret deal with Palang Pracharath

Nattawut Saikuar

There is no such thing as a "secret deal" between the Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharath (PPRP) parties to form a government after the election because Pheu Thai is concentrating on winning with a landslide, Nattawut Saikuar said on Sunday.

Mr Nattawut, the Pheu Thai family director, was speaking at a major campaign rally in front of the office of Yang Talat district, Kalasin province.

The party held similar rallies in the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen and Roi-et in the past three days.



Leading the Kalasin rally were party leader Cholanan Srikaew, secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong and Pheu Thai Family head Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has been touted as a prime ministerial candidate. Local MPs were also in attendance.

Commenting on rumours that Capt Thamanat Prompow, a PPRP MP for Phayao, had said his party was ready to form a political alliance with Pheu Thai, Mr Nattawut said it was normal for highly popular parties like Pheu Thai to be approached by other parties over possible coalitions.



But Pheu Thai's main target was to win the election with a landslide.



"There are no talks or a secret deal with any party. We are dealing mainly with the people. Only with a landside win will Pheu Thai be able to make changes," Mr Nattawut said.



Dr Cholnan, the party leader, said if Pheu Thai had 300 MPs in the 500-seat House of Representatives, it would not be necessary for the party to join hands with other parties.



If Pheu Thai had fewer than 300 MPs, it would be possible for other parties seek help from the 250 senators to vote for them to form a government. But it would be a minority government unable to run the country's administration, he added.



Dr Cholnan said if Pheu Thai had more than 300 MPs, the senators would certainly not support other parties to form a minority government because doing so would run counter with public opinion.



Capt Thamanat, when asked about the possibility for the PPRP and Pheu Thai parties to join hands to form a government, said nothing was certain in politics. Most important was how many House seats each party would get in the next election, he added.



Asked about PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon's chance of becoming prime minister, Capt Thamanat said all party leaders could become a prime ministerial candidate if their parties had at least 25 MPs to nominate them for the post. He believed PPRP would manage to get more than 25 MPs.