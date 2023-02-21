Parties push for worke protection

Political parties have voiced support for better benefits and protection for domestic workers who are excluded from the mandatory provisions of the Social Security Act.

Representatives from the Chartpattanakla Party, the Thai Sang Thai Party, the Move Forward Party, the Thai Social Democratic Party and the Equality Party, said they all recognised the need to ensure domestic workers have the same social security rights as other workers.

While domestic workers are protected under the Labour Ministry's 14th announcement, they are excluded from Section 33 of the social security law.

Those who want social security coverage have to register themselves on the voluntary scheme (Section 40), which provides a lower level of protection and does not include, for instance, maternity cover and pensions.

Speaking at a recent seminar on social security and domestic workers organised by Homenet Thailand, which is the foundation for labour and employment promotion, Atavit Suwanpakdee, deputy leader of the Chartpattanakla Party, said the party has come up with a scheme to cater to the needs of domestic workers.

Called "Section 40 Plus", he said the scheme would give the same benefits and protection to domestic workers, but their employers are not required to contribute to the social security fund.

He said the proposed scheme would reduce resistance from employers who won't have to put their hands in their pockets.

Mr Atavit said the party also has a policy to promote employment of the elderly under a 5,000-baht annual subsidy.

Tidarat Yingcharoen, spokeswoman for the Thai Sang Thai Party, said the party would amend the law to require domestic workers to be insured under Section 33 of the social security law.

Wanwipa Maison, a Move Forward Party list-MP, said the party would revise labour-related laws to include granting domestic workers more benefits and protection.