Rangsiman tries to mend Piyabutr-Pita rift

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, centre, and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, co-founder of the dissolved Future Forward Party, right, hug each other in this undated photograph Mr Pita posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday night. Thanathorn Juangroongrungkit, the former Future Forward leader, is on the left.

Move Forward list-MP Rangsiman Rome has called on party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, co-founder of the dissolved Future Foward Party, to patch up their rift and focus on the approaching general election.

Mr Rangsiman made his call at a press conference at parliament on Wednesday after Mr Pita and Mr Piyabutr exchanged caustic remarks on social media.



Mr Piyabutr was banned from politics when the Future Forward Party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court ruling on Feb 21, 2020 for violating the election law on donations to political parties. Future Forward was relaunched as Move Forward, with Mr Pita as the leader.



In comments posted marking the three years since the dissolution of Future Forward, Mr Pita said that with the general election drawing near he wanted Mr Piyabutr to stop "not only being unhelpful but also obstructing party work".

He accused Mr Piyabutr of being unprofessional, saying he should return to helping the party as allowed by the law, so that he and other party members could concentrate in the election goal of removing the three "Por" generals - a reference to Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon and Gen Anupong Paochinda.

Mr Piyabutr responded on Facebook, accusing Mr Pita of "smearing me while praising himself".

He said he had had been straightforward in his criticism of the party, and tried to avoid mentioning any individuals. He had turned down media invitations to talk about the Move Forward Party. However, from now on he would go to the media and "expose" Mr Pita.

Mr Rangsiman said he believed Mr Piyabutr wanted Move Forward to be successful in the elections, and that Mr Pita might have expected Mr Piyabutr to be more supportive of his democratic activities.

Both of them wished the party well, but Mr Piyabutr was in a difficult situation having been banned from politics, he said.

Mr Rangsiman said the two might have exchanged harsh criticism, but they could still fine-tune their attitudes toward each another.

Thanathorn Juangroongrungkit, the former Future Forward Party leader disqualified by the Constitutional Court for holding shares in a media company, also attempted to intervene.

He posted on Twitter: "Three years after the dissolution of Future Forward, those holding power have not been able to destroy our political will. I and Piyabutr are ready to support Move Forward and push for Pita to be the next prime minister."