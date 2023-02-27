'Ung Ing' denies deal to work with PPRP

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, poses with her party's key figures during their tour of Chiang Mai province in September last year. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Pheu Thai Family chief Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra has rejected a claim by former massage parlour tycoon and ex-politician Chuvit Kamolvisit that the party is working towards a secret deal with the Palang Pracharath Party.

Under the deal, the parties would form a government and nominate PPRP leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, as the next prime minister, Mr Chuvit said, claiming the names which the Pheu Thai Party had touted as its prime ministerial candidates were just a ruse.

He said Pheu Thai actually wanted to form an alliance with the PPRP and nominate "a certain figure" as the next prime minister, referring to Gen Prawit.

Responding to Mr Chuvit's claims, Ms Paetongtarn, who is among the figures which Pheu Thai has touted as a prime ministerial candidate, dismissed the claim. She added the party will only nominate "high-quality individuals" as PM candidates.

"Pheu Thai has never held any talks with other parties. We are focused on campaigning, so we can win the next election by a landslide," said Ms Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is also Pheu Thai's chief adviser on public participation and innovation.

She said while the final decision on which candidates the party will field in the next election rests with Pheu Thai's executive board, it will be up to the voters to decide who will be the next prime minister.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew also rejected Mr Chuvit's claims, saying Pheu Thai will only nominate a party member as a PM candidate.

He stressed the party will not support candidates from other parties.

Dr Cholnan said the party will field three candidates -- the maximum allowed by law -- and their names will only be revealed when the House is dissolved, which is expected some time next month.

Apart from Ms Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai is also expected to nominate property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as one of its prime ministerial candidates, a source said.