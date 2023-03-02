PM scoffs at idea of Srettha rivalry

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, chief strategist of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, makes a V-for-victory gesture with party executives and some MP candidates during a group photo at the UTN Party offices in Soi Aree 5 of Phaya Thai district last month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, chief strategist of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, on Wednesday shrugged off the Pheu Thai Party's move to appoint property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as chief adviser to the head of the Pheu Thai Family, Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said Mr Srettha will also sit on the party's panel working on policies and political strategies, as well as work with the party's economic affairs panel.

"Whether he will be appointed as the head of the economic affairs panel depends on the timing and opportunity. The panel is always open to new personnel and can adjust its working approach," Dr Cholnan said.

Ms Paetongtarn and Mr Srettha are among the figures Pheu Thai has touted as potential prime ministerial candidates.

Asked whether the UTN would appoint any "outstanding" figure to rival Mr Srettha, Gen Prayut said: "How outstanding is he [Mr Srettha]? What type of business is he doing? [Running] the country is not like [running] a business.''

"Mark my words. The country's economy is not the economy or business of any particular family. Therefore, we must look for a person with suitable qualifications.

"Working [on economic affairs] involves numerous systems and procedures, with committees and experts in economic affairs, banking, commerce, industry working together and discussing things. It doesn't matter who is better. If there are legal hurdles, we cannot go ahead anyway, and we have to find a solution.

"This is how the next government will have to do things. And stop asking about who will be the leader of the UTN's economic affairs panel," Gen Prayut said.

He said members of that panel do not want to reveal their identities and prefer to work behind the scenes. They will put forward proposals and recommendations to him for consideration, Gen Prayut said.

The PM also made it clear he favoured a team effort over a one-man show when it comes to running the country.

"Working on economic affairs is not about a single person running things better than others. It is about working as an economic team.

"It is not right to take only one expert well-versed in economic affairs and praise that person for running the country well," Gen Prayut said.

Asked whether the UTN's economic affairs team can rival those of other parties, Gen Prayut said: "Absolutely, yes."

The UTN on Wednesday unveiled 48 more politicians who had defected to it at the party's headquarters in Soi Ari 5 of Phaya Thai district in Bangkok.

They were welcomed by Gen Prayut, who helped them put on jackets with party logos. Also present were party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and secretary-general Akanat Promphan.

A source said they are mostly former MPs from other parties as well as local politicians.

Gen Prayut said he did not see other parties as his enemy and stressed the need for party members to avoid mudslinging against other parties ahead of the election.

Asked how many House seats the party would win in the coming election, Gen Prayut said he had already set a target.

"We believe we can exceed the target. But I will not tell you how many," the prime minister said.