Srettha named Paetongtarn's chief adviser

Srettha Thavisin receives a warm welcome from the Pheu Thai Party, which appointed him chief adviser to the 'Pheu Thai Family' on Wednesday. The property tycoon will be on the party's policy and strategy committee and play a prominent role in its election campaign. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin has been appointed chief adviser to the "Pheu Thai Family", headed by Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday by Pheu Thai leader Dr Cholnan Srikaew, places Mr Srettha on the party's policy and strategy committee and will see him play a prominent role in its election campaign.

Mr Srettha, president and chief executive of real estate developer Sansiri Plc, will work with the party committee on economic issues, according to the Pheu Thai leader.

"Whether he'll lead the party's economic team depends on timing and opportunities. From now on, he can participate in Pheu Thai's election campaign on every platform," said Dr Cholnan.

He declined to say if Mr Srettha would be named one of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates as that will be considered by its board.

The party's prime ministerial candidates will be announced after it finalises its constituency candidates, which is likely to follow the dissolution of the House, he said.

Mr Srettha, a Pheu Thai member, said on Wednesday he has been working with key party figures and is up for the new challenge.

He vowed to do his best to help Pheu Thai's chief adviser on public participation and innovation, Ms Paetongtarn, who is pregnant with her second child, at campaign rallies.

"I can't say I'll 'spearhead' the campaign. I'm here to advise Ms Paetongtarn and to help the party in any area I think I can. I'll also be attending political rallies," he said.

However, he refused to discuss speculation that he may become a candidate for prime minister, saying there are other qualified party members and the issue was for the party to decide.

He said he had views on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's remarks that "the country was not a business". "Gen Prayut is phu yai. I'm younger than him, so I listen. I have no further comment," he said.