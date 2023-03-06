Prayut to be discharged from hospital

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with his bandaged hand in his room at Phramongkutklao Hospital speaks to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be discharged from Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok on Monday evening, after being admitted for treatment for a swollen right hand on Saturday, hospital director Maj Gen Thamrongroj Temudom said.

After returning from a trip to Ayutthaya on Friday, Gen Prayut suffered a swelling to his right hand. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday for examination on the advice of his personal doctor.



About 8.45am on Monday, Gen Prayut was visited by Gen Chatchai Sarikalya, a senator and his classmate in Class 12 at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School. They talked for about 30 minutes.



The hospital director said Gen Prayut had asked him to convey a message thanking people for their expressions of concern about his condition, and to tell reporters that he would be discharged on Monday evening.



He said Gen Prayut had now been moved out of a sterile room to a recovery room, but general visitors were still not allowed.