Prawit: I'm the best choice for reconciliation

General blames 'elites' for supporting coups but will invite them to take part in national development

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon is seen in a picture posted along with his latest message on his Facebook page on Monday, stating that he is the best choice for national reconciliation.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also the leader of the coalition-core Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), says he is the best man to promote national reconciliation and coordinate national development between politicians and the elite.

Gen Prawit said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday that he has a "good understanding of the country's power structure, which has an impact on the power struggle and the distribution of power". There is more to the structure being promoted and advertised to the public, he said.

The fight between two ideologies has been intense for years, with the elites looking at the follies of politicians and people's inability to elect capable individuals to run the country, according to Gen Prawit.

He blamed the elites for supporting coups.

He wrote that people had elected local politicians because the latter offered them assistance, while the national administration had failed to empower people to stand on their own.

"The politicians, whom the elites look down on, actually understand the problems,” Gen Prawit wrote. “These politicians are more reliable when people turn to for help than other groups in the power structure.”

The PPRP leader said he has gained knowledge about the lives and ideas of politicians elected by the people, thanks to the experience acquired and his old habit of enjoying social interactions.

The deputy prime minister said he intended to invite the elites to take part in national development, with the intention of ending conflicts in the nation.

"I would like everyone to believe that with my experience, I am capable and can do better than others when it comes to good intentions for this country.

“Please believe me for once,” Gen Prawit wrote.