Chuvit petitions graftbusters to probe Saksayam

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit burns 'ghost money' for corrupt politicians to use in their afterlife. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasil)

Massage parlour tycoon turned whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit on Monday formally petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into four cases of alleged misconduct relating to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and the Bhumjaithai Party.

After insisting that his petition was not politically motivated, he went on to vow to destroy the Bhumjaithai Party, for which Mr Saksayam serves as secretary-general. Mr Saksayam is currently suspended from duty for allegedly concealing his shares in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership.

In his petition, Mr Chuvit asked the NACC to investigate the claim that Mr Saksayam used a nominee to hide his role in Burijarearn Construction, for which he helped secure concessions in 40 Transport Ministry projects between 2020 and 2022. Proceeds from the collusion were given to the party, he claimed.

Mr Chuvit also said he would petition the Election Commission to consider dissolving Bhumjaithai over Mr Saksayam's use of a nominee, claiming the party received unlawful funding from Burijarearn Construction.

He then urged the NACC to probe State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor Nirut Maneephan for failing to move to nullify land title deeds held by the Chidchob family for land plots in Buri Ram's Khao Kradong area, which he said belong to the SRT.

The NACC had in 2011 notified the SRT that it will have to move to nullify of these land title deeds, but nothing has been done, according to Mr Chuvit.

Mr Chuvit also said he petitioned the NACC to launch an investigation against Suchart Trakulkasemsuk, a NACC member whom he believes is not qualified to be a member of the anti-graft body.

According to Mr Chuvit, Mr Suchart is now acting as a lobbyist helping clear people of alleged misconduct.

And lastly, Mr Chuvit asked the NACC to probe the secretary-general of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) for turning a blind eye to CH Karnchang Plc's ownership of 68 rai of land in Saraburi's Muak Lek district, which is intended for poor people.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as the leader of Bhumjaithai, shrugged off Mr Chuvit's threats.