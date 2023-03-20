Chuan reiterates satisfaction ahead of House meet

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Monday expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of MPs despite frequent collapses of meetings in the House’s final session.

In a press conference ahead of the House dissolution, Mr Chuan said it was not often the legislative branch completed its four-year term and praised lawmakers for doing their best.

The House dissolution came a few days before the four-year term expired on March 23 to ensure that politicians have time to switch parties and meet membership rules.

Mr Chuan said many important bills sponsored by the government had cleared the House except a few that were submitted during the final session.

These draft laws including the cannabis/hemp control bill and the charter amendment bill could not be examined as the House meetings were adjourned due to a lack of quorum, he said.

While the House fulfilled its core functions of passing legislation and examining the government's performance, certain issues such as seeking personal gains needed to be addressed, he said, referring to controversial appointments of House committee members.

Mr Chuan also raised the issue of some MPs failing to comply with the House rules on dress code, saying respecting the rules was a key element in a democratic society. King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) was asked to draw up a short course to ensure that MPs clearly understand their role, he said.

Mr Chuan said the 25th House of Representatives was considered special because the country did not see elections for five years and about half of the MPs were novice politicians.

The number of MPs before the House dissolution stood at 393, he said.

Of 500, 11 who were executives of the Future Forward Party were disqualified when their party was dissolved, seven were suspended from duty, four were disqualified without being replaced, one died, and 84 resigned during the last 180 days.