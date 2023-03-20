PPRP re-election machine rolls into action

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon joins a party event at Lan Khon Muang, City Hall, on Saturday to introduce 33 potential candidates to contest the next polls in the capital. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is set to announce its nationwide potential candidates on March 30 in Bangkok, according to Narumon Pinyosinwat, who is directing the party’s election bid in the capital.

News of an official unveiling of candidates came after the party recently showcased potential MPs for 33 Bangkok constituencies.

Ms Narumon said on Monday the nationwide MP candidate announcement is expected to be made in Bangkok next Thursday.

On Friday, the party will launch its campaign with rallies in Bangkok's northern constituencies. Leading the campaign trai will be Sakoltee Phattiyakul, a PPRP executive in charge of the party's election strategy.

Ms Narumon downplayed concerns about Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon's state of health, saying he remains fit to perform his official duties.

In the past five days, Gen Prawit has toured the provinces to inspect state projects. "He's absolutely 100% fine both physically and mentally," she said.

Ms Narumon, also the PPRP treasurer, on Monday attended the opening of the party's election coordination centre in Bang Sue district, where a war room was set up to monitor air quality amid concern over the health hazard posed by the increasing PM2.5 fine dust pollution.

She said the problem was widespread and causing long-term effects on residents.

The centre provides an outlet where people can send in their feedback and input about the city's problems, from bread and butter to environmental issues.

Watthanarak Amnakkasoradet, a PPRP potential candidate for Bang Sue district, said the fine dust problem can be tackled by expanding green areas as trees can help filter out the pollution.

He also proposed that giant air filter machines be installed around the city to combat the haze.