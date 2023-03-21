PPRP member asks court to halt dissolution

Ruangkrai says pulling the plug early helps Prayut buy time for his party to draw more MPs

Palang Pracharath MP Ruangkrai Leekitwattana believes PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is trying to exploit the rules by dissolving the House just days before its term expires.

A Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) member has requested an injunction from the Administrative Court to suspend the royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives.

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Tuesday petitioned the Administrative Court seeking an emergency injunction to put the brakes on the royal decree issued on Monday.

Mr Ruangkrai claimed that although Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has the sole authority to seek the royal decree to disband the House, the reason cited for issuing the decree was unjustifiable.

The decree states that the House dissolution marks a transition to a general election that must be held quickly.

He said the premier had proceeded with dissolution only days before the House's four-year term expires on March 23.

Had Gen Prayut let the House term run its course, the election would have needed to be organised within 45 days, instead of between 45 and 60 days, as in the case of dissolution.

"So which fits the definition of 'quickly' more, within 45 days or between 45 and 60 days?" he said.

Mr Ruangkrai said he suspected Gen Prayut may have calculated the timing of the dissolution would cater to the best political interest of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, which stands to welcome more defectors from other parties.

Gen Prayut is a member of the UTN and its presumptive prime ministerial candidate.

The dissolution would allow a longer time for politicians to switch parties. In the event of dissolution, the minimum period for holding membership of a party to qualify to run on its ticket would be just 30 days, compared with 90 days if the House completed its full term.

Mr Ruangkrai said Gen Prayut was hoping to help give the UTN the edge so that the party could win more than 25 MP seats, the minimum number requiredto be eligible to nominate up to three prime ministerial candidates.