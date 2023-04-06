Pheu Thai pushes hi-tech

Pheu Thai introduces its prime ministerial candidates at the Thunderdome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, on Wednesday. They are, from left: Chaikasem Nitisiri, party's chief strategist, property tycoon Srettha Thavisin; and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chief of the Pheu Thai Family. They took photos with party executives and supporters before announcing their campaign policies. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pheu Thai Party launched its campaign policies on Wednesday promising to bring a better future to Thais by lifting income, reforming the justice system and upgrading infrastructure to boost competitiveness.

At the heart of the "One Team for all Thais" campaign in which its three prime minister candidates were officially introduced was the pledge to adopt technology and innovations including blockchain to develop the country and improve people's livelihood.

Pheu Thai's prime minister candidates -- Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Srettha Thavisin and Chaikasem Nitisiri -- took the stage to discuss the policies and told supporters that they would work together to deliver these promises.

The list of prime minister candidates was submitted to the Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon by party secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong a few hours before the event.

Ms Paetongtarn told the gathering at the Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, that technology and innovations would be promoted to drive national development.

A digital wallet for Thais over 16 years old, an income guarantee of 20,000 baht per household, life-long education and the creation of a "one family, one soft-power" initiative were also touted as tools to improve people's livelihood.

"It's time to put behind the years of suffering and herald an age of hope. Give the party a landslide win, so it can get the country out of the crisis. The party MPs and three prime minister candidates will work as a team," she said.

Mr Srettha said the issue of inequality and poverty had motivated him to enter politics and with Pheu Thai he would boost the economy by rolling out stimulus measures, promote trade and upgrade infrastructure.

"My goal is to stamp out poverty, inequality and hardship. I want every group of Thais to have a better life and stand tall in the global community," he said.

Mr Chaikasem, former attorney-general and the party's prime minister candidate in the 2019 general election, said the law enforcement and justice systems had weakened in the past eight years.

He said laws were abused by people in power and the 2017 charter was used as a tool by the coup-makers to prolong their stay.

If elected to power, Pheu Thai would overhaul law enforcement, the justice and bureaucratic systems and use technology such as blockchain to promote transparency and good governance, he said.

"The party believes this can build confidence among investors. The party wants a better Thailand and younger generations to be able to choose their future," he said.

In an interview before the event, Ms Paetongtarn said it was not decided who was the first prime minister candidate but insisted they would join hands in working for the people.

Asked about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's call for national unity, she said she could not agree with him more and noted the military must respect and honour the election outcome.

Meanwhile, Somsak Thepsutin, a key Pheu Thai list candidate, expressed confidence the party would make its debut in the southern region at the election.

Speaking after a meeting with candidates in the South to discuss strategy, he said signs were positive for the party especially if the candidates could get the policies across to voters.