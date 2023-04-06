Chuvit ordered to suspend criticism of cannabis policy

Chuvit Kamolvisit campaigns against the recreational use of cannabis on Phahol Yothin Soi 18 in Chatuchak district on March 24. The placard says,"We don't want ganja". (Photho: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Civil Court has ordered Chuvit Kamolvisit to suspend his criticism of the Bhumjaithai's cannabis policy pending its ruling in a case brought against him, according to a senior party member.

Party registrar Supachai Jaisamut said the Civil Court had issued an injunction against Mr Chuvit, requiring that he temporarily cease his criticism of the party and its cannabis policy.

Mr Supachai is suing Mr Chuvit in the Civil Court, accusing him of damaging the party with his accusations and criticism of its policies and his calls for voters to shun the party.

Mr Chuvit recently launched a campaign in which he linked cannabis issues with Bhumjaithai and its policy of legalisation.

Mr Chuvit has responded on his Facebook account, saying he would proceed with his campaign against cannabis abuse and that people had the right to oppose uncontrolled use of cannabis.

He said the decriminalisation of cannabis was the work of the Bhumjaithai Party and its leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is public health minister.