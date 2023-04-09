Chaikasem unwell, hospitalised in Nan

Chaikasem Nitisiri addressed a major rally on April 6 when he was named third candidate for prime minister by the Pheu Thai Party. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Chaikasem Nitisiri, a Pheu Thai candidate for the post of prime minister, became unwell and was admitted to Nan Hospital while on a campaign trail in the northern province of Nan on Saturday, according to media reports.

The Pheu Thai Party was scheduled to hold campaign rallies in the three northern provinces of Nan, Phrae and Lampang, on April 8-9, starting with Nan on Saturday.



Mr Chaikasem was among core party members including Cholnan Srikaew, the party leader, Srettha Thavisin, a party candidate for prime minister, Chaturon Chaisaeng and Sutin Klangsaeng, deputy party leaders who were to go up the stage in campaign rallies. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Family and another prime ministerial candidate, would deliver a speech to the rallies via a video conference.



At about 3pm, the team of Pheu Thai core members attended a religious rite at Wat Phra That Chae Haeng in Muang district. After that they joined a procession of vehicles taking party candidates in eight northern provinces around the town's business area before ending at the walking street in front of Wat Phumin temple. The party was to hold a rally at the Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna's Nan campus on Saturday night.



While on a campaign vehicle in the procession under the hot sun, Mr Chaikasem suddenly became weak and unwell. He was immediately admitted to Nan Hospital, where he was examined by doctors.



In a CT scan, a dry blood clot was reportedly found in the brain. The doctors believed Mr Chaikasem had had it for some time but the dry blood clot had not yet caused any serious damage. They advised that Mr Chaikasem undergo a thorough examination at a Bangkok hospital.



As of 11pm on Saturday, Mr Chaikasem was reportedly still being treated at the Nan Hospital. The hospital had not made public his condition.



It was last reported that Mr Chaikasem would be flown in a medical flight for treatment in Bangkok on Sunday morning.



Mr Chaikasem, a former attorney-general, has been named a third candidate for the post of prime minister by the Pheu Thai Party. The first two candidates are Ms Paetongtarn and Mr Srettha.