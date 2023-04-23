Section
'Delays' in Prawit wristwatch probe
published : 23 Apr 2023 at 04:06

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) says disclosing details of the investigation into the luxury wristwatch saga involving Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon could face further delays.

An order issued by the Supreme Administrative Court last week to disclose details has yet to reach the NACC, which may need to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court for help with interpretation, says Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the NACC secretary-general.

The NACC is faced with disclosing the details after the court backed a request by Veera Somkwamkid, head of the Anti-Corruption People's Network. The court ruled the disclosure must be done within 15 days of the order being issued on April 21.

Mr Niwatchai said that once the NACC receives the order, the agency will examine whether it raises any constitutional red flags.

The court order covers the opinions of NACC officials in charge of the case, and the NACC secretary-general at NACC meetings.

In December 2018, the NACC found there were no grounds to claims that Gen Prawit falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.

