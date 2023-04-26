PPRP adds EEC adviser to economic team

Jumping aboard: Kanit Sangsubhan, right, a former special adviser to the Eastern Economic Corridor office, is welcomed to the Palang Pracharath Party by its top executives, including party leader Prawit Wongsuwon.He has joined the party's economic team. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has named Kanit Sangsubhan, a former special adviser of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, as a member of its economic team to help boost the economy in the southern border provinces.

PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon said yesterday he was glad to welcome Mr Kanit as a member of the PPRP to help develop the southern provinces, particularly those in the southernmost area.

Mr Kanit said he has worked with Gen Prawit in carrying out 20 of 30 projects on solving water problems in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the government's flagship policy, over the past several years.

"I resigned from the special adviser job at the EEC in order to join the PPRP on Monday. I hope I can make Gen Prawit's dream of building Thailand into a great country come true," said Mr Kanit.

"For six years, I worked in the EEC, which is a megaproject made successful by the support of many sectors," he said, adding the EEC is expected to grow by at least 70% this year.

Mr Kanit said he was asked by Gen Prawit to help plan how to develop the economy in the southern borders, after the latter's meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Bangkok recently to discuss pressing issues affecting the southern region.

After reviewing the plan, Gen Prawit agreed with Mr Kanit's vision for the economic development of the South, which is reflected in the party's campaign manifesto.

The PPRP has set its goal to garner support, especially in the predominantly-Muslim southern border provinces, and win House seats there in the May 14 election.

Mr Kanit insisted the country needed someone like Gen Prawit, who could overcome political and social conflicts and apply his skills to bring people together across political divides.

The plan to establish a special economic zone in the southern region aims to connect the five southern provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, and Narathiwat and turn them into a special development zone, much like the EEC, in the hope of boosting the living conditions of local people.