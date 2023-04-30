Paetongtarn top choice for PM among Nakhon Sawan voters: poll

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family (File photo)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is the top choice for the post of prime minister among voters in the upper Central province of Nakhon Sawan, followed by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on April 11-19 by telephone interviews with 600 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes to gauge their political opinions ahead of the May 14 election.



Nakhon Sawan has six MPs in the House of Representatives. In the 2019 election, four of the six House seats went to the Palang Pracharath Party, one to the Bhumjaithai Party and one to the Pheu Thai Party.



To the question of who they would support for PM in the coming election, the answers were:



• 34.33% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 19.67% for Mr Pita of the Move Forward Party

• 16.67% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

• 8.83% for Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party

• 7.67% said nobody was suitable

• 3.00% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.50% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyavel of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 1.83% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 1.50% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party

• 1.33% for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party

• 1.00% for Korn Chatikavanij of the Chartpattanakla Party

• The rest, 1.67% combined, were distributed among Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised) and those who did not know or were not interested.



Asked from which party their chosen candidate for constituency MP would come from, the answers were:



• 48.17% Pheu Thai

• 21.33% Move Forward

• 13.67% United Thai Nation

• 3.67% Bhumjaithai

• 3.34% Democrat

• 2.50% Seri Ruam Thai

• 1.83% Thai Sang Thai

• 1.83% Palang Pracharath

• 1.83% still undecided

• The rest, 1.83% combined, for Chartpattanakla, Thai Civilised, New Economics, Sang Anakhot Thai and those who did not know or were not interested.

Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list system of proportional representation, the answers were:



• 49.17% Pheu Thai

• 22.00% Move Forward

• 14.33% United Thai Nation

• 2.83% Democrat

• 2.83% Bhumjaithai

• 2.17% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.00% Palang Pracharath

• 1.83% Thai Sang Thai

• 1.17% still undecided

• The rest, 1.67% combined, for Chartpattanakla, Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Pheu Chart and New Economics.