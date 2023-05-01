Sudarat latest to take aim at ending 'rifts'

Bhumjaithai's chief adviser, Sora-at Klinprathum, discusses the party's policies to improve people's livelihood and better protect the rights of people with disabilities at a seminar on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party, on Sunday told voters in Chiang Rai that her party is a perfect fit to resolve long-standing political divisions.

Addressing 3,000 people in the northeastern province, she said these rifts have plagued the nation for more than 17 years and hindered national development.

But the TST, she said, stands alone and is not a proxy for any behind-the-scenes factions or donors.

This impartiality means it is ideally positioned to assist parties on both sides of the floor coordinate in putting their differences aside.

Khunying Sudarat expressed confidence the military would have no excuse to stage further coups if political and social wounds are healed and unity restored.

She said the TST's policies are catered towards helping the "small people", adding its proposal to hand out credit cards with a spending limit of 50,000 baht will replace the government welfare card programme.

During her visit, Khunying Sudarat also stopped off to campaign in Constituency 6 and Constituency 7 where Udomdech Duangkaew and Buasorn Prachamon are contesting the elections under the party's banner.

BHUMJAITHAI COURTS DISABLED

The Bhumjaithai Party on Sunday promised disabled voters a comprehensive policy that would improve their livelihoods and better protect their rights.

Anusaree Tapsuwan, a former social development and human security adviser, led a party-sponsored seminar during which it courted input from attendees with disabilities.

Based on that input, it hopes to fine-tune its plans to implement policies that address the group's needs and challenges.

She said that apart from assistance from the state, people with disabilities should be better protected so they can live with dignity and pride.

It is the Bhumjaithai's Party goal to strengthen the capacity of disabled people and promote equal opportunities for them, she said.

Sora-at Klinprathum, Bhumjaithai's chief adviser, told the seminar legal amendments may be required to address issues facing people with disabilities.

He said the party would propose an amendment to the law on promoting the development of the quality of life of the disabled to ensure their rights are recognised and better protected.

The seminar was attended by various groups including the Association of the Physically Handicapped of Thailand, the Thailand Association of the Blind, and the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities.

TURNING LIKES INTO VOTES

The Move Forward Party (MFP) will be stepping up its online electioneering following a surge in support in recent polls.

MFP deputy secretary-general Natcha Boonchai-insawat said on Sunday a surge in the party's online campaign has been bolstered by young people acting on their own.

As the election campaign enters its last leg, the party and its candidates will seek to build on its online momentum and translate shares and likes into real votes at the polls.

He said key party figures including MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat may now appear in debates less often as they are needed in the provinces to help party candidates woo votes.

Mr Natcha said the party will also intensify its campaign against vote-buying.

It wants to raise awareness among voters that if they accept vote-buying money, they will open door to crooked politicians and financial backers to exploit the country for personal gains.