Police on look-out for election crime

In the countdown to May 14 election, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) are stepping up efforts to suppress criminal activity, particularly all forms of vote buying and electoral fraud, especially in the South.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, a commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has told affiliated agencies to inspect high-risk areas to prevent violent incidents before the poll.

The CIB has prepared the ground in advance by launching crackdowns to force out influential figures and gunmen for hire.

"I give importance on being neutral in politics to ensure transparency. The CIB will not ignore any officers or agencies found to have been involved with such offences," said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has been told to suppress gunmen in each area.

CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan last Tuesday led more than 80 Hanuman task force officers to raid the bases of the so-called Cabin gang at eight spots in Trang and four spots in Phatthalung.

The CSD acted on six arrest warrants issued by Trang Provincial Court on charges including colluding in premeditated murder and firearms charges.

Of the six men sought, Sarawut Kiatnui and Suriyaporn Chantawong were employers and four others -- Athisak Promauksorn, Tawatchai Wankhan, Amnard Sudjarit and Phansak Chantem -- were hitmen.

A tip-off suggested the hitmen were about to threaten and eliminate certain political canvassers in the South, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

Pol Maj Gen Montree said police learnt of the plot after Sukawit Chantawong, 35, was shot dead in front of his house in tambon Laem Sorm in Trang's Palian district on Feb 8.

The attack prompted Mr Sarawut, his brother-in-law, and Ms Suriyaporn, younger sister of the dead man, to hire hitmen from the Cabin gang in retribution, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

Cabin gang

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the Cabin gang is a gathering of gunmen and young miscreants. They were based originally in Bang Hua Mon of tambon Nanod in Phatthalung's Muang district, before relocating to Hat Samran district in Trang and parts of Satun.

The gang would accept various jobs including collecting drug money owed by buyers, and assassinations. Members have been charged with various offences such as murder and drugs.

"This police operation also gets rid of influential figures and hitmen to prevent any impact on the election," said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop. "Police have been deployed in each constituency in response to tip-offs about illegal activities, notably in the South."

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said CIB also paid attention to areas that assassinations have previously occurred, such as one operation where the Hanuman task force caught three gunmen during a local election.

It arrested Noppadon Anthong and his associates for being involved in the murder of the Bang Som Boon tambon administrative organisation chairman in Nakhon Nayok in last April.

"Any kinds of electoral fraud including vote-buying will be watched, while the Anti-Corruption Division has also been instructed to look out for misconduct by state officials," said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

"Some groups may not be satisfied with the election results which may lead to protests. However, we hope to prevent any untoward incidents with the help of local police."

Safety centre

Meanwhile, the RTP has set up a safety centre to watch over the election to ensure people will stay in line with law.

Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, the centre spokesman, said staff will notify people to be beware of violating election laws and educate police about poll laws.

There are six key regulations that people need to be beware of as follows:

Taking ballots outside voting areas carries a potential jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, and could result in a ban from voting for 10 years.

Taking a photo of a ballot can bring a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Demanding or accepting money or assets for votes or to avoid voting carries a potential jail term of up to five years and/or a fine between 20,000 and 100,000 baht, and a ban from voting for 10 years.

Voters who intend to damage ballots could also be given jail time and a ban from voting for 10 years.

Damaging property under Section 358 of Criminal Code carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Removing campaign posters carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn also urged people to inform police of any illegal activities via the 191 or 1599 hotlines or Election Commission's 1444 hotline, as well as local police.