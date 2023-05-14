Section
Vote counting
Thailand
Politics

Vote counting

published : 14 May 2023 at 18:52

updated: 14 May 2023 at 19:11

writer: Online Reporters

The Election Commission (EC) is now counting votes after the general election concluded at 5pm on Sunday.

As of 6.45pm, the Move Forward Party had taken the lead in both the constituency and party-list competitions, followed by the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party.

The election results are still being tallied, and the unofficial results are expected to be available around 11pm, according to the EC.

