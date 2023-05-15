Section
Pheu Thai Party agrees to Move Forward alliance plan
Thailand
Politics

Pheu Thai Party agrees to Move Forward alliance plan

published : 15 May 2023 at 14:36

writer: Reuters

Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra (left) and Srettha Thavisin address the media at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)
Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra (left) and Srettha Thavisin address the media at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The Pheu Thai Party said on Monday it agreed to a proposal to form an opposition coalition with the Move Forward Party and had no plan to form any other government, after the two parties dominated a weekend election.

Pheu Thai leaders told a press conference they were confident that a bloc with 309 seats would be enough for a stable government, but nominating a prime minister depended on legal requirements.

-- More to follow --

