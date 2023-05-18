Bhumjaithai rejects candidates supporting changes to lese majeste law

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul thanks a supporter during its party's vote campaign in Bangkok on May 6, 2023. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bhumjaithai Party, which unofficially secured the third-most House seats, made an announcement stating their refusal to support any prime ministerial candidate or political party seeking to revoke or amend the lese majeste law.

This statement was shared on Bhumjaithai's Facebook page on Wednesday night in response to the Move Forward Party, which nominated its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, as the new prime minister after winning the most House seats in Sunday's general election.

Bhumjaithai based its stance on Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

The party wrote that the stance remained unchanged from what its leader Anutin Charnvirakul had announced earlier.

"The stance is an important principle of the Bhumjaithai Party, which is unchangeable and unnegotiable. The Bhumjaithai Party cannot vote for a prime ministerial candidate from a political party that plans to amend or abolish Section 112 of the Criminal Code," Bhumjaithai wrote.

According to the announcement, the Bhumjaithai Party and its members will not be swayed by demands, threats or pressure to alter their ideals and standpoint. If a government seeking to amend or abolish Section 112 is successfully formed, the party will be prepared to serve as the opposition to monitor the government's performance in the interest of the public and the protection of the important institution.

"Bhumjaithai urges the majority side to uphold the principles of democracy by respecting and listening to the voice of the minority, rather than resorting to threats and pressure to fulfill it's desires."

According to Bhumjaithai's management, more than 5 million people who voted for its candidates believed that Bhumjaithai would be the main political party that adhered to the protection of the nation's important institution.

Meanwhile, Move Forward leader Pita said on Thursday that he was confident of being able to form a government that would be stable and balanced.

Mr Pita added that he was not concerned about any pending cases seeking to disqualify him.

He was speaking at a press conference as part of an alliance of eight political parties worth about 313 lower house seats, short of the 375 votes needed from the 750-member bicameral legislature to vote in a prime minister to form a government after the May 14 general election.