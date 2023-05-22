Khunying Porntip issues stern warning to Pita

Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan

The planned rally by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD) in front of parliament in Kiak Kai area on Tuesday to pressure senators to vote for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister could backfire and Mr Pita must accept the consequences, senator Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan posted on social media on Sunday.

Khunying Porntip said on her Instagram account she was voicing her opinion as a former state official, a senator and a Thai citizen.

She said although many of Move Forward's policies presented to the public before the election sounded agreeable if they really could be put into effect, one thing the party should not touch is the monarchy.



But the UFTD, which planned the rally in support of Mr Pita, had earlier voiced 10 demands during an activity at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus on Aug 10, 2020. The demands reflected their animosity to the monarchy, Khunying Porntip said.



She said the planned rally on Tuesday showed people who were behind the UFTD had an intention to trample on the hearts of Thai people who are loyal to the royal institution.



"Do not underestimate the power of people who can come out to protect the royal institution," Khunying Porntip said.



She said the Move Forward Party might be able to claim victory in the election, but it could not claim to represent the majority of the Thai people.



It was not the senators who would deprive Mr Pita of the chance to become prime minister, but the anti-monarchy elements who were backing him, Khunying Porntip warned.